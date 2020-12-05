The main ballroom of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center was filled with holiday cheer and the spirit of Christmas on Friday night for the Festival of Trees.
Approximately 1,000 residents walked through the ballroom, purchasing raffle tickets for trees they would like to win.
The event was sponsored by The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Wreaths for Vets program. All of the proceeds raised by the raffle went to benefit scholarship funds for students of all three educational entities.
Event organizer Cindy Davis said the Festival of Trees is in its 20th year.
“Everyone came out and they were generous,” she said. “The scholarships are needed for our community and there hasn’t been a lot of fundraisers for the seniors this year. We have 12,000 veterans that are buried each year that need wreaths on their graves. We’ve raised over 20 million over the last 20 years.”
Jeremy Brunk. Staff Sgt. in the Texas Army National Guard, said he was coming from dinner and the event caught his eye.
“We know when we come here there are always events around,” he said. “I am all for helping out local charities. Whenever I see events that are for a cause I always try to come out and help. Me and my family threw in a bit of money to participate in the raffle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.