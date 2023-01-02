Fiber optic cable map

The area shaded in yellow-green indicates the area where fiber optic cable placement will take place from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 in Harker Heights.

 courtesy

Fiber First (Ubiquity) will begin the next phase (4) of its fiber installation project this week (Jan. 2-8), the city of Harker Heights announced in a message to residents.

The accompanying map for this fourth phase of construction shows the impacted area shaded in yellow.

