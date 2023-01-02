Fiber First (Ubiquity) will begin the next phase (4) of its fiber installation project this week (Jan. 2-8), the city of Harker Heights announced in a message to residents.
The accompanying map for this fourth phase of construction shows the impacted area shaded in yellow.
Residents are advised that they will have construction projects in different parts of the city through the end of 2024.
Harker Heights residents will see flags in their yard starting to appear. They are urged to leave those flags in place because they show the location and type of existing utilities that are located underground.
This is done for the safety of the workers and to minimize disruption of your utility services.
All of Fiber First’s work will be done in the public right-of-way or within public utility easements, the city announcement noted.
The existing public utility easements may be in a resident’s back yard, side yard or front yard.
Some of the work will be above ground and some will be beneath ground.
FiberFirst will place door hangers in the neighborhoods where they will be working.
Specific questions regarding repair of yards after construction can be directed to FiberFirst’s contractor at 844-322-2524.
