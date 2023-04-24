Accident4.JPG

The firey remains of one of four vehicles involved in an accident on Interstate 14 Monday morning.

An 18-wheeler driver lost his life early Monday morning as the fuel tanker he was operating collided with stopped vehicles and caught fire on westbound Interstate 14 near Nolanville.

The blaze could be seen for miles, and the wreck that shut down the highway for much of the day injured six other people after a “cascade” of accidents led to the fiery crash just after 6 a.m. near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass.

On Monday, April 24, Bell County Emergency Management responded to a fatal accident on westbound I-14 near Paddy Hamilton Road involving five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel. As a result of this accident, the section of westbound I-14 between Simmons Road and Paddy Hamilton Road was closed for the rest of the day.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.