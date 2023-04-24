Walter Lanier | Herald Texas Department of Transportation employees with the help of local emergency responders begin to remove multiple scorched vehicles from the road after a pile-up on US Highway 190 involving five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel.
Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing up from a four-vehicle accident Monday morning on Interstate 14.
Courtesy photo
Walter Lanier | Herald Several hours after the initial accident, a vehicle continuously emits smoke while Killeen and Nolanville emergency responders block roads a remain on standby.
Walter Lanier | Herald Several hours after the initial accident, a vehicle continuously emits smoke while Killeen and Nolanville emergency responders block roads a remain on standby.
Walter Lanier | Herald Texas Department of Transportation employees with the help of local emergency responders begin to remove multiple scorched vehicles from the road after a pile-up on US Highway 190 involving five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel.
One of three accidents rinvolving multiple vehicles Monday morning on the eastbound side of Interstate-14.
Courtesy photo
Emergency crews survey the damage following a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning on I-14 at Nolanville Hill.
Walter Lanier | Herald
This photo provided by Rosie Kay, owner of one of the vehicles involved in the collision on Monday morning, shows her car surrounded by flames.
Courtesy
This photo provided by Rosie Kay, owner of one of the vehicles involved in the collision on Monday morning, shows the damage that was done to her car.
An 18-wheeler driver lost his life early Monday morning as the fuel tanker he was operating collided with stopped vehicles and caught fire on westbound Interstate 14 near Nolanville.
The blaze could be seen for miles, and the wreck that shut down the highway for much of the day injured six other people after a “cascade” of accidents led to the fiery crash just after 6 a.m. near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass.
According to James Stafford, spokesman for Bell County, the initial accident occurred between a Pontiac and an 18-wheeler that was hauling lumber. That collision disabled the Pontiac which then had no lights to warn oncoming traffic. The driver attempted to flag down traffic when another driver in a pickup stopped to render aid, Stafford said.
A fourth vehicle came upon the scene and lost control, colliding with the pickup.
“Fortunately, all the drivers and passengers of the four vehicles were able to clear the area before the 18-wheeler fuel transport collided with all the vehicles,” Stafford said.
Four other individuals were transported from the scene with minor injuries, while two others declined medical care at the scene, according to Stafford.
The accident, which occurred between Paddy Hamilton Road and Simmons Road, shut down traffic for hours. The fuel transport was carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel which caused the fire to ignite ferociously.
According to Stafford, first responders intentionally allowed the fire to burn until a crew from Texas Department of Transportation was able to create a dam. The purpose of this dam was to prevent any fuel runoff entering the water system. The accident occurred new Nolan Creek, which I-14 crosses.
“The closure of that portion of I-14 was necessary both for the clean-up of the accident and the assessment of any damage done to the roadway from the significant heat created by the fire,” Stafford said, adding many agencies responded to the fatal accident.
“This event, while tragic, stands as a shining example of cooperation and coordination within the county. In total, at least seven different agencies responded to this event, including both the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Coordinator, Central Bell Fire, Killeen, Fort Hood, Belton, Salado, Sparta and the Texas Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.