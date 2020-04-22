A fatal, single-vehicle accident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department.
The accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 14 near Old Farm-to-Market 440, the release said.
The driver of the vehicle, 29-year old Ezekiel DeSean Connor, was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
When Killeen officers arrived, they saw a gold sedan flipped over, fully engulfed in flames.
The preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Old Farm-to-Market 440 and went through the stop sign at East Central Texas Expressway.
The vehicle went airborne across the interstate and struck the center concrete median on the interstate, the release said.
Cmdr. Ronnie Supak, spokesman of the Killeen Police Department, said eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 14 were closed from approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday through around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Killeen police are still investigating the accident.
