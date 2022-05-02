May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, and Killeen will host a free event Saturday to celebrate these cultures with performers, vendors and more at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., with plans to include a vast variety of entertainment, ethnic food and wares from many Asian Pacific cultures.
“We enjoy sharing our culture, customs and history with others,” Elisha Tiliaia said Monday. Tiliaia is the festival coordinator and founder of Baila Pacifica Entertainment in Killeen. The group, which is known for its traditional Pacific island music, dance and fire performances, has hosted this festival for the past five years.
Other performers include Lily’s traditional Korean dance group from Killeen; Hiti Mahana. a Polynesian dance group from San Antonio; Caribbean music performers Songhai Bamboo Roots from Killeen; Fire Spirits belly dancing; Islan Marianas, a Saipan dance group; the 4-Ks, a family dance group representing Micronesia; Cultura Filipiniana Dance Troupe; and Guma Metgot Manggåfa, a Chamorro dance group.
Organizers are excited to invite guests to observe many cultural events, sancing and musical performances by many groups and individuals. And, of course, food.
The list of local and some not-so-local kitchens and food trucks is as vast and varied as the regions these people have come from.
Merchandise and craft vendors will be plentiful as will pop-up kitchens and food trucks.
“This group includes peoples from many different areas, but with one ideal in mind — love,” Tiliaia said.
“Come to the festival and share that with everyone.”
A rather broad term, Asian Pacific encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Islands.
