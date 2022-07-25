IMPAC Outreach will host the fifth annual Taste of Africa on Sunday, Aug. 7. The family centered celebration of African cultures will include tantalizing taste, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing movement and other acts to show the audience an authentic cultural display. The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the Killeen Civic & Conference Center ,3601 South W S Young Drive, Killeen. The day will be packed with artists presentations, mini-workshops, demonstrations and food.
According to their website, “IMPAC stands for intelligent minds proving and applying commitment, and is a highly charged motivational outreach program, intended to assist with curtailing epidemics that affect the youth that ultimately restrict them from reaching their fullest potential. Their vision is to ensure that every youth is committed to being a responsible and dedicated citizen within their community.
The event theme, “Diving Deep Into Culture!” will give guests a chance to join African descendants as they gather to celebrate the expansive African histories and cultures that the continent has to offer.
In addition, one randomly selected guest will receive an African cultural makeover.
For those with authentic traditional African garments, organizers would like to display them they suggest they be worn to the event. To donate items for display, call 254-598-0240 or email at impacoutreach@gmail.com.
For those who would like to participate as a vendor, the event is a great cultural networking event and a great way to get visibility by the public at large. Organizers expect to attract 1,000 people and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to IMPAC Outreach for a new transitional center in Central Texas. This event is supported, in part, by funds from the city of Killeen, municipal hotel occupancy tax revenues and other funding sources as stated in the contract.
General Admission tickets purchased in advance are $15 or $20 at the door. Vendor booth rental is $125 when purchased by July 17. After July 17, prices go up to $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.