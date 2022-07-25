Taste of Africa file.jpg

Taste of Africa will be August 7 at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center

 File photo

IMPAC Outreach will host the fifth annual Taste of Africa on Sunday, Aug. 7. The family centered celebration of African cultures will include tantalizing taste, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing movement and other acts to show the audience an authentic cultural display. The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the Killeen Civic & Conference Center ,3601 South W S Young Drive, Killeen. The day will be packed with artists presentations, mini-workshops, demonstrations and food.

According to their website, “IMPAC stands for intelligent minds proving and applying commitment, and is a highly charged motivational outreach program, intended to assist with curtailing epidemics that affect the youth that ultimately restrict them from reaching their fullest potential. Their vision is to ensure that every youth is committed to being a responsible and dedicated citizen within their community.

