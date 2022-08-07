The fifth annual Taste of Africa was full of exotic music and customs from far away lands. Catchy calypso and African music wafted through the air as did the smell of ethnic food from many ports.
IMPAC Outreach Founder Rodney Duckett is proud of the team who worked together to make this event happen. Duckett said there were over 300 who signed up for the event but estimates put the crowd closer to 400 at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The family-centered celebration of African cultures is an annual event that tries to include many traditional and some non-traditional displays and vendors to show guests an authentic cultural display.
Many guests, including little Ayla, 3, and her dad Chris Owusu enjoyed a plate of delicious food as they listened to the sounds of Tambores del Pueblo on stage.
“This is our fourth year to come to this celebration and we always have a good time,” Owusu said.
Bonifacio Lujan, one of the vendors at Sunday’s event, waited in line for a dish of delicious food. Lujan owns the company Bo-n iche which offers colorful clothing and fragrances.
Performers from Gifted 2 Dance entertained the crowd with several unique selections that wowed the audience.
Earlier in the day, guests enjoyed music by Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, Solomon Fuji and Roland and the Roots Riddim. The afternoon’s events included a beautiful lineup of women and fashion by Wrapping in God’s Love.
Additional musicians on tap for Sunday evening were Courtney Rose, Folklorico Estrella de Panama, Zoumountchi and Gidi Music.
IMPAC, a Killeen-based nonprofit organization that believes in the future of local youth, stands for Intelligent Minds Proving and Applying Commitment. According to their website, IMPAC is a highly charged motivation outreach and exists on the basis of curtailing epidemics that affect our youth, due to systemic plagues or hidden dangers restricting them from maximizing on their potential.
“There is so much potential out there in the youth today,” Duckett said. “They just need powerful voices of inspiration.”
To that end, Duckett was quick to mention that funds received from ticket sales at this event help individuals with real “in-the-moment” needs.
IMPAC received nearly $16,000 from the Killeen Arts Commission to help with the event costs of fees, lodging and travel for the outstanding performers for the event. Additionally, funds are used for travel, staffing and expenses associated with using the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.
All profit from ticket sales and vendor fees goes toward the organizations programs and services and helps to motivate new ones. According to the website, IMPAC’s mission is to improve the quality of youth lives through a balance of self-discovery, embracing potential, and applying applications needed to bring about success. Through commitment and persistent methodologies, we exercise education as key intervention for a positive lifestyle change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.