A group of generous Skipcha Elementary School fifth-graders and numerous family members across the school turned the month of October into a season of giving they called “Socktober.”
The creative service idea resulted in 835 pairs of new socks donated to Killeen’s Friends in Crisis Shelter.
In a Zoom meeting recently, the excited students reported to Shelter Coordinator Maria Carmona their successful drive.
Teachers Maribeth Mayo and Ashley Greenhill and their students heard about “Socktober” in a video.
During the Zoom session between two fifth-grade classes and the Killeen shelter coordinator, Carmona praised the students’ efforts.
Each client, she said would receive two or three pairs of socks thanks to the Skipcha drive.
Answering student inquiries, Carmona said the Friends in Crisis Shelter in Killeen assisted 380 people, including eight children last month.
After sharing her personal story of survival and hope, the shelter coordinator expressed her joy at helping others.
“I encourage our clients to take it one day at a time and when I see them with a key in their hand for their new apartment, I feel rewarded,” she told students.
“I told the students I am proud of them and their teachers,” said Skipcha Principal Jane Apodaca.
“By teaching children to help others, perhaps in a small way, we are planting seeds that will one day help them positively change their world.”
