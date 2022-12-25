As we enter a new day, we’ve learned that another precious life has been lost to suicide. Many of us are secretly crumbling inwardly and wear a smile on our faces; the battle between life and death is a constant reminder that many of us out here feel that the fight is won if we give up. The tussle to stay in the daily struggle in life or give up is an inward fight that too many of us face.
Unfortunately, suicide is considered a way to fix the pain that someone considering the act faces; There is such a deep emotion of heaviness and anguish that happens that people with mental health are unable to contain, and it causes their mental status to be altered with the will to live, or the choice to give up and die. Emotionally it becomes draining and seems unsustainable to want to battle any longer.
Emotional dysregulation describes a poorly regulated mental health condition; this emotional response to past trauma makes it extraordinarily debilitating and hard to function daily if not regulated by a healthcare professional. People who suffer are constantly battling emotional mood swings, up one day and down another, or simply in a tailspin of emotions. You will see them smiling and seem as if their lives are working themselves out, and in less than 24 hours, You hear the upsetting news that they have committed suicide. This emotional development can come from a few occurrences that may have happened throughout life.
Someone suffering from life struggles, such as early childhood trauma, childhood neglect, chronic low levels of invalidation, traumatic brain injury, and many others. Some symptoms are suicidal thought attempts, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, excessive substance use, conflict in interpersonal relationships, and self-harm. In this stage of someone’s battle, suicide becomes the only way someone who is suicidal may think is the best option to fix their long-lasting pain with suicidal thoughts. As much as we want to embrace those suffering from this disease, help them through this battle, and see them coping better, sometimes it doesn’t seem enough because mental duress is a constant battle to fight. Every day is a journey many faces at different times, and it is imperative to be under the close watch or supervision of a therapist to help guide you in the right way to be healthy.
Have you heard the expression, “Giving up is too easy?”
Many who suffer from mental health struggle daily without mental breaks, and every minute seems like an eternity to find peace from anything they may be facing; Thoughts are racing. It is exhausting for those who suffer. Mentally, lie Problems seem to run a marathon without any sign of interruption. We find ourselves under pressure, which is tricky because life throws hard blows; Sometimes, we can find a way to conquer and work through our difficult moments, but sometimes, we fall off course; it is difficult to get back on the path when seeking to figure out what course we should be on mentally, it can be too much for someone to navigate alone. Suicide is a deep thought of hopelessness and not envisioning a way or a solution to get through that anguish. Do you know someone battling mental health and needing assistance and support? I implore us to find help or be someone’s support system until they can find the best healthcare to help them through their battle.
At times life problems seem to be the champion hitting us and knocking us out as if we were in a boxing match, hitting us off balance until we lose grip and fall; a TKO, a Technical Knock Out until we stagger back onto our feet to stand again, and stay in the match, to keep fighting with every fabric of our being. We must keep hanging on to maneuver through; there is a brighter side to the pain we experience, and we have assistance to get us to a healthier side.
Let’s keep fighting with each blow life throws our way. If we choose to give up, we lose so much, and so many lose the incredible person we are. For those who may be suffering, we are here for you and need you here with us. The imprint on our hearts is the love we all share; we need each other’s heartfelt love in sorrow and even in the best of times. It’s okay to find help and reach out; you’re not alone, even when segments of our lives seem to unravel with no hope in sight. It is essential to come together and be intrusive with the concerns of those dealing with mental health issues.
If we can help, Let’s support someone through their battle. It starts with a conversation and then finding the proper help for those struggling; it’s okay to normalize pain that cuts so deeply and manifests in secret. Let us make it safe for those suffering to speak out about what they are going through to help them find the help that will save them from ending their lives. Many people who suffer so profoundly have contemplated suicide many times before; they can be triggered very quickly by their traumatic experiences, and it could become that downward spiral that sends them into thoughts that they would be better off not hurting anymore or that their families and friends would be better off without them around.
Many other factors contribute to feeling emotionally tired of suffering from mental health We may have gone through the most challenging times in our lives and have experienced things that may be unforgiving to us, the racing thoughts may seem to persist without resolve, and it may seem like we’ve lost the war of our struggles, and the flashbacks keep blinking before our eyes; there is hope, don’t give up it doesn’t have to end with your life. If someone is struggling with mental health and seems suicidal, and you are their support system, please help them find proper help to see them through their hard times. If you are experiencing a suicide crisis, please call the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.
