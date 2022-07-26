Election 2022 Logo

Election filing has begun for municipal and school board elections, and so far, in Copperas Cove, two incumbents have filed.

Shawn Alzona, current sitting councilman for Place 3, and Dianne Campbell, sitting councilwoman for Place 5 have filed for reelection, according to the city.

