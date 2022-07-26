Election filing has begun for municipal and school board elections, and so far, in Copperas Cove, two incumbents have filed.
Shawn Alzona, current sitting councilman for Place 3, and Dianne Campbell, sitting councilwoman for Place 5 have filed for reelection, according to the city.
Alzona is filling out the remainder of the unexpired term for Mayor Dan Yancey, who vacated his council seat last year to seek the mayoral seat. Campbell was elected to her seat in 2019.
Also up for election is the Place 4 seat, currently held by Jay Manning, which will be a vacant seat. Manning is term-limited and cannot file for reelection.
Council members in Copperas Cove can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
Filing began July 23 and continues through Aug. 22.
Applications for a place on the ballot for city council will be accepted Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Filing for the Copperas Cove ISD school board began July 23 and goes through Aug. 22.
Places up for election on the school board are Places 3, 4 and 5, held by trustees Mike Wilburn, Board President Joan Manning and Jeff Gorres, respectively.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no candidates had filed for the school board election.
Copperas Cove ISD will accept candidate applications Monday-Friday during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidate applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
On the final day of filing, the administration offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
