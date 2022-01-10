With the May 7 municipal election just four months away, and the filing period about to open, election season is fast approaching for Killeen residents.
Candidates will have just over 30 days — from Jan. 19 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 — file for election. Write-in candidates will have until Feb. 22 to file.
All candidates, write-in and otherwise, will be required to file their personal financial statement no later than 5 p.m. March 10.
Similarly, candidates will also be required to submit a pre-election report of contributions and expenditures on April 27; a final version of the report is required no later than July 15.
Early voting will be held from April 25 to May 3.
Residents wishing to mail in their ballot will need to register no later than April 26.
Here’s what will be on the ballot:
killeen City Council
Three at-large City Council seats, currently held by Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, will be up for election.
So far, Wilkerson is the only at-large council member who has indicated he will not be running for reelection.
Mayor Jose Segarra’s seat is also up for grabs as he completes his third and final two-year term, as allowed by the city charter. The Killeen real estate owner has been mayor and on the City Council for almost a decade.
Following the 2011 recall election, Segarra served as a council member for two consecutive terms starting in 2012, and was elected mayor for the first time in 2016.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King is the primary candidate for the seat. The three-term-year council woman has served since 2016.
killeen City Charter
The city charter is due for a potential overhaul as residents will have over a dozen items to vote on regarding changes to the “city constitution.”
Current proposals include an increase to City Councilmembers’ monthly pay from $100 to $1,000 and from $200 to $1,500 for the mayor, as well as a host of housekeeping items.
Information on the May city election, including how to run and eligibility requirements, can be found online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/510/Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.