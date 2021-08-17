As the clock struck 5 p.m. Monday, it put a close to the filing period for regularly scheduled elections on Nov. 2.
In Copperas Cove, that was for mayor, two places on the city council and two places on the Copperas Cove ISD school board.
At the close of filing, all five races are uncontested.
Council members Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez are expected to retain their seats for Place 1 and Place 2, respectively.
Councilman Dan Yancey is running unopposed for the mayor’s position. He filed for the position after Mayor Bradi Diaz announced early on that she would not seek reelection.
In the school district, trustees Inez Faison and Shameria Ann Davis are expected to retain their seats for Place 1 and Place 2, respectively.
Special Council Election
The filing period is still open through Sept. 1 for anyone in Copperas Cove wanting to run for Place 3 of the city council. By filing for mayor, Yancey effectively resigned his seat, opening it up for a special election. That election will also be held Nov. 2, and candidates will be on on the same ballot as the regular election.
So far, three individuals have filed an application to run — Shawn Alzona, Scott A. Remalia and William Gregory Smith.
Applications can be filed in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the city secretary’s office, 914 S. Main St., Suite D.
Candidate packets are available on the city website and in the city secretary’s office.
Applications can be mailed to 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Attn: Lisa Wilson, Copperas Cove, TX, 76522. They can also be emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Other ballot measures
Other measures that will be on the ballot in Copperas Cove include 13 amendments to the city’s charter and a special bond election for a total of $4.075 million for the cost to construct a new Animal Control facility.
