CTC Patio Cafe

Central Texas College culinary arts student Kevin McGee prepares a kabob appetizer during a recent Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner. He will serve as executive chef for Friday’s Caribbean meal.

 Courtesy

The final spring semester Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner at Central Texas College features a Caribbean cuisine. Dinner will be served Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center on the CTC campus.

The meal opens with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is three-bite Jamaican beef patties ($7.50) — flaky, homemade bundles of spicy beef with a taste of authentic Jamaican beef patties. The featured soup is Trinidad corn soup ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — savory corn soup made with fresh corn kernels, sliced corn, homemade cream-style corn and a flavorful base using split peas, potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and fresh seasoning.

