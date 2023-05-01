The final spring semester Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner at Central Texas College features a Caribbean cuisine. Dinner will be served Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center on the CTC campus.
The meal opens with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is three-bite Jamaican beef patties ($7.50) — flaky, homemade bundles of spicy beef with a taste of authentic Jamaican beef patties. The featured soup is Trinidad corn soup ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — savory corn soup made with fresh corn kernels, sliced corn, homemade cream-style corn and a flavorful base using split peas, potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and fresh seasoning.
Diners can choose the house salad ($4) or the Caribbean grilled chicken salad with mango dressing ($10.50) — chilled chicken salad loaded with pineapple, mango, avocado, red pepper and homemade mango dressing.
The entrées are curry shrimp ($19.50) — Jamaican curry shrimp made with coconut milk, thyme, garlic and bell peppers; pernil or roasted pork shoulder ($18.50) — slow-cooked pork shoulder with crispy skin on top marinated with sofrito, sazon, adobo, cumin, oregano, garlic and vinegar; and Jamaican brown stew chicken ($18) — a traditional Caribbean dish with a savory brown sauce.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are Jamaican rice and peas — combines rice and peas cooked to perfection in coconut milk; Caribbean jerk-grilled vegetables — flavorful seasonings paired with a veggie medley of zucchini, squash, asparagus, mushroom and bell peppers; habichuelas guisadas (stewed beans) — a savory dish of seasoned beans with ham, potatoes, bell pepper, onions and olives; and Jamaican fried cabbage — shredded cabbage and carrots cooked with onion, garlic, bell pepper and thyme. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3.50 each.
End the meal with a dessert of either Jamaican rum cake ($5.50) — a supremely moist rum cake with a soft, fluffy crumb and intense rum flavor complete with a rich, cooled syrup; or flan de queso c/besito de coco or cheese flan w/coconut macaroon ($5) — baked custard dessert with a slight tang of cream cheese swimming in a pool of shimmering sugar caramel sauce with a coconut macaroon.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
