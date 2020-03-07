FORT HOOD — Tears of joy streamed down the faces of men, women and children as loved ones were reunited with their soldiers at 1st Cavalry Division’s Cooper Field Saturday.
The homecoming ceremony marked the return of the final 218 soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. In total, nearly 4,000 soldiers deployed with the brigade.
For one family, it was the fifth deployment for their loved one, Command Sgt. Maj. Caesar Llanez. His wife, Diana Llanez, commented on the deployment.
“It’s been the shortest deployment,” she said. “It has felt like the longest, actually.”
Although his wife said it felt like an “elongated field problem,” she said it felt the longest because it had been so long since his last deployment.
Command Sgt. Maj. Llanez said his last deployment was in 2011.
“It’s better each time, because it’s harder each time,” he said of the homecoming.
He said it is harder each time, because his son and daughter are older and understand deployments more.
Daniel Llanez, his 17-year-old son, said the unknown was the hardest part of the deployment.
“Not being able to ensure he was safe at all times,” his son said.
The troops performed extensive training during the mission, and were there as a reaction force in case combat broke out on the Korean peninsula.
For another spouse, Michelle Juliana, it was her husband’s first deployment.
“It’s been a long nine months,” Juliana said. “I’m super excited for him to be home.”
She said the hardest thing about the deployment of her husband, 1st Lt. Colten Juliana, was not having his help with household duties.
“Just doing everything on my own,” she said. “Taking care of the house, paying all the bills, taking care of the dogs.”
To get her through the deployment, the Army spouse said she leaned on her friends who also had spouses deployed.
“We were all going through it,” she said.
A few months ago, the Julianas were able to reunite for a brief time.
“We had a chance to visit Korea in November,” Juliana said. “That helped break it up a little.”
The rotation was the first time the Greywolf Brigade deployed to Korea in its entirety since 1963.
