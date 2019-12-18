Just 30 minutes after it opened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the third H-E-B mobile food pantry — held in the parking lot of the closed H-E-B in downtown Killeen, 809 N. Gray St. — had already served more than 200 residents. Many of the residents who were picking up groceries were thankful for the third event.

"This is my second time out here, I came out to the food pantry in November, too," Daniela Hernandez said. "I feel like the food pantries are helpful for everybody."

artie@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.