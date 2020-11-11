Final Killeen council votes to be canvassed before swearing in

Following canvassing of late votes, three new Killeen City Council members will be sworn in today.
Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams will become the newest council members at a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Prior to that meeting, the city will canvass the remaining votes, as the totals are provided by the Bell County Elections Department.
On Nov. 3, Wilkerson won the largest percentage of any candidate in the 10-person race, with 16.4% of the total votes cast, with 13,794 votes, followed by Williams at 15.49% and 13,022 votes, and Brown with 14.3% and 12,090 votes. All three seats are for at-large positions on the council.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said by email on Monday that a total of 128,035 votes were cast; 23,330 on Election Day, 92,142 through early voting, and 12,563 by absentee.
“Voter turnout was 58.96%,” Dutton said Monday. “Out of the 128,035 cast ballots, 547 were provisionals that were counted today. I don’t have a breakdown by city yet; we’re getting the unofficial results out to the joined entities today and tomorrow so they can start their canvass process.”
Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday county offices were closed and thus further information was not available.
Dutton said the county canvass will be conducted on the 16th and after that time, detailed reports posted on the county’s website.
“The judge and alternate (as well as all of the workers) work extremely well together and did a great job,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier!”
For more information visit https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/.
