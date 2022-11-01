The final stage of the Business Highway 190 project in Copperas Cove is set to begin this evening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Road crews will begin milling operations on the roadway where a median has been installed, TxDOT officials said.
Work will happen during overnight hours and multiple lanes will be closed. At least one lane in each direction of travel will remain open during work hours for the duration of the milling and overlay project.
Work is expected to be conducted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
TxDOT officials said the roadwork is expected to take a week, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.