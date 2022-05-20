Students of the 2020 Killeen Citizens Academy finally had the chance to walk the stage this week at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center after having their classes delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it was a small reception of about 20 people, the 12 students who walked across the stage Thursday night still had a nice time as they looked back on their time at the academy.
“The Killeen Citizens Academy is a free program that began in 2014 with a goal to improve citizen engagement to help create a better Killeen,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email, “The program helps citizens see how the City works by detailing each department and function or program of city government. Participants interact with elected officials and city staff to get an inside look at city operations.”
There was 15 students to complete the program, but originally the class began with 30 students in 2020. Due to the everchanging nature of life, the coronavirus pandemic, and an historic ice storm last year, the program was delayed and some of the students moved and some did not meet the requirements to graduate.
For those who kept with it, including Krystal Martinez, the class was a great experience.
“Two years later and we made it!” Martinez said, “It’s been an exciting opportunity to kind of learn the innerworkings of our great city. When we see things on the news, we understand how things work the way they do.”
Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd was at the event, and was a graduate of the 2019 class.
“It was back in 2018 when I got serious to find out about what was going on in our city and how our city worked, and I learned a lot,” Boyd said, adding the graduates learned a lot about the city and are “prepared to serve.”
Other members of the city were there such as Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City Manager Kent Cagle and Police Chief Charles Kimble.
“When you began this course, the city’s population had just hit 150,000. Killeen now has nearly 160,000 residents and you are a part of only the seventh Killeen Citizens Academy. About 100 people have completed this course and you are now part of that mighty few,” Nash-King said in a speech.
