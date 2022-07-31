Election 2022 Logo

As political campaigns begin to reach the homestretch before November elections, Republican incumbents of two contested Texas House seats have far more money in their war chests than do their Democratic challengers.

According to data on the Texas Ethics Commission website, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, boasts a total of $194,685.62 cash on hand, while state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has $853,144.60, according to reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission.

Tristian Sanders
Brad Buckley
Hugh Shine
Jonathan Hildner
