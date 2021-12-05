While Tuesday’s regular Killeen City Council meeting should be completed in fairly short order, the subsequent workshop carries with it a number of lengthy and severe topics.
During the meeting, City Council is expected to pass a consent agenda authorizing spending of over $3.5 million, which will include a design for the reconstruction and improvement of Watercrest and Willow Springs Road.
Additionally, the City Council will hold three public hearings regarding two rezoning requests and a Future Land Use Map adjustment. It is unclear whether the City Council will take action on the adjustment as the last item scheduled for the following workshop is a discussion on a potential moratorium, or stay, on Future Land Use Map adjustments.
During the workshop, the City Council will consider several ordinances, the combined effect of which will change the term limits for boards, commissions and committees, and reduce the amount of appointees on the Animal Advisory Board from 11 to 7.
Currently, the board is comprised of “one licensed veterinarian, one person whose duties include the daily operation of the Killeen Animal Shelter, one representative from an animal welfare organization, and seven citizens,” according to an associated staff report on the subject. However, a proposal has been made to reduce the amount of “citizen representatives” from seven to three.
According to the staff report, the City Council stayed a similar amendment on Sept. 28 of this year so the City Council Animal Advisory subcommittee, which was comprised of Councilmembers Jessica Gonzalez and Ken Wilkerson, would have time to evaluate the committee’s productivity.
The City Council will also hear this quarter’s investment report, and consider a resolution approving the allocation of street maintenance fee funds for the 2022 Fiscal Year as follows:
$4.3 million for pavement maintenance, to include crack and slurry sealing, milling and overlay, mineral bonds, and pavement markings.
$4 million for cash funded street reconstruction
$1.6 million to repay a $24 million bond issue for street reconstruction.
Additionally, the City Council will hear the city’s quarterly financial report and hear five separate requests from Mellisa Brown for future agenda items.
These requests include methods to reduce speeding on and around Rosewood Drive, potential reallocation of American Rescue Act Funding that has been dedicated to improving Conder Park, a request that the City Council support new programs within Recreation Services including self-defense classes, and that “stakeholders with a vested interest in the city who do not live inside our incorporated lines” should be eligible to take part in citizens petitions.
The City Council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N College St, and the workshop will follow immediately after.
City Council meetings may be livestreamed at www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
