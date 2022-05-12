With seasonal events making a return like the local farmers markets, the annual Rabbit Fest, and registration for children’s summer programs and camps, there are plenty of things to look forward to. Read on for more information.
Local Events
The Friday the 13th Tattoo Convention will be open for 24 hours from midnight May 12 to midnight May 13 at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. There will be tattoo specials of $20, $60, or $100 available.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting its production of “Aladdin, Jr.” May 13- 15 and May 20- 22. Friday and Saturday showtimes are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $16. Go to https://www.showpass.com/aladdin-jr/ to purchase in advance.
The Central Texas Pride Community Center will host its Spill the Tea: A Queer Social from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 at FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St., Temple. All LGBTQIA+ people are invited to attend and enjoy a 10% discount.
The Jackrabbit Run 5K, 10K, and 1-Mile Race will be at 8 a.m. May 14 at 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Cost is $30 per runner for the 5K and 10K race, and $10 for the 1-mile. There will also be a virtual option. Go to https://runsignup.com/rabbitrun to register in advance.
The Killeen Police Department will host Pancakes with a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. May 14 at the VFW Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen. Free pancakes will be served and attendees will get to socialize with officers.
The City of Killeen and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 301 S. WS Young Drive. The event is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills, and San Saba counties. Please bring proof of residency. Petroleum products, batteries, light bulbs, acids, chemicals, household cleaners, paints, oils, and more will be accepted at no charge. Email james.mcgill@ctcog@org for more information.
The Mr. P Hypnotist Show will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 14 at The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D, Copperas Cove. Advance tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3w5KaKG. Tickets are $17 at the door.
The EmpowHER 5k Fun Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. May 14 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Proceeds will benefit the Simmons Empowerment Foundation Inc.’s scholarship fund. Cost is $15 to participate in person, and $10 to participate virtually. Go to https://bit.ly/3PdnwHw to register.
Wilson Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple, will host a Ghost Hunting Class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 13, and a number of Fridays beyond that for the remainder of the year. Cost is $35 per person for this introductory-level class. Go to https://bit.ly/3wmM9sW to register.
The Texas Metaphysical Fair will be from noon to 6 p.m. May 15 at Killeen Civic andConference Center, 3601 S. WS. Young Drive. There will be tarot card readers, spiritual healers, mediums, holistic practitioners, metaphysical products, psychics, and more at this free event. Go to www.texasmetaphysicalfairs.com for more information.
Copperas Cove’s annual Rabbit Fest will be May 19- 22 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be a carnival, parade, food, live music, vendors, and more at this four-day event. Go to https://copperascove.com/rabbit-fest/ for more information.
The ASCO Spartacus Dash will be at 9 a.m. May 28 at Liberty Park, 500 E. Avenue C, Belton. This event features 3 miles of over 20 obstacles and is open to ages 5 and up. Registration through May 20 is $60 per person, and for those that sign up May 21- 27 cost is $75 per person. Go to www.ascospartacusdash.com to register.
The Gatesville Shivaree Color Run will be at 8 a.m. June 4 near the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, 2307 S. State Highway 36. Entrants must sign up by May 27 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Cost is $10 for kids ages 4 to 10, $15 for kids ages 11 to 17, and $25 for adults. Go to https://bit.ly/3L3wZxZ to register.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Central Texas College is hosting its 2022 College for Kids Summer Blast-Off Event from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at the Clear Creek Building, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Families will be able to sample and learn more information about the variety of College for Kids courses offered in the summer, meet instructors, tour the facilities, and participate in hands-on activities. Call 254-526-1586 or email continuing.education@ctcd.eduwith questions.
The Killeen Recreation Services Aquatics Division has opened registration for summer swimming lessons. Lessons are $50 for eight classes over a course of two weeks, offered Monday through Thursday, at the Long Branch Pool. There are a variety of levels available for parent and child duos, children only, or adult swimmers. For more information, please visit www.killeentexas.gov/swimor call 254-501-6390.
AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host a free Childbirth Class for expectant mothers and their support person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 in the Women’s Center Classroom. There will also be a Spanish-language version of the class from 5 to 9 p.m. May 18 and 25. Go to https://bit.ly/39gSePt to register.
The Fort Hood Homeschool Resource Fair will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 20 at the Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This free event is open to kids of all ages and their families. Contact your CYS School Liaison Office to RSVP.
The Temple Police Department will host the Kiddo Card Event from 9 to 11 a.m. May 21 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, 402 N. Main St., Belton. This event is free and open to the public for children to receive identification cards.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services will host its Limitless Fitness Camp sessions from 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10 for the first week, and 8 a.m. to noon June 13- 17 for the second week at the Bronco Youth Center. Featured activities will include laser tag, water activities, bike riding, hiking and more. Cost is $35 per week for children in second through sixth grades. Register by calling the office at 254-288-2214.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages starting June 1. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host Family Story Time at 9:30 a.m. May 18 on the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from May 13- 19, will be “The Bad Guys” at 8:30 p.m. and “Sonic 2” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter Acoustic Lunch with live music by John Dempsyand Larissa Boyd, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon May 13. Roger Creager with Creed Fisherwill also perform at 6 p.m. May 14. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3FIa9e7for tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight May 13. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 14. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. May 13, Deja Vibes Live from 6 to 9 p.m. May 14, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 15.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Lexi Dalton from noon to 2 p.m. and Erica Michelle at8 p.m. May 14, and Jonna Mae at 4 p.m. May 15.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market Road 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wade Ralston at 3 p.m. May 14.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road, starting May 24. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
