Finley still on November city ballot

Despite a prior felony, Killeen City Council candidate Rosalyn Finley remains on the ballot for the Nov. 3 municipal election, the city confirmed on Wednesday.
Finley, 45, is a candidate for one of three at-large council seats. According to records obtained by the Killeen Daily Herald, she has a 2002 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Ohio, and one for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Killeen.
Finley has made it clear she has no intention of withdrawing from the race, the deadline for which was Monday
“I have now changed my life for the better, I’ve moved on to bigger and better things, and I refuse to allow anyone to keep me boxed in to that time of my life,” Finley told the Herald. “I won’t be bullied or intimidated off this ballot.”
On Wednesday, a representative of the Texas Ethics Commission would neither confirm or deny if any inquires or complaints had been filed with their office regarding Finley’s candidacy.
Questions were raised about Finley’s ability to run for office due to Texas election laws that prohibit felons from doing so unless they have been pardoned.
Chapter 141 of the Texas Election Code concerns the eligibility of a candidate. Among the eligibility requirements is: “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
Finley is among 10 candidates in the council election, which was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
(1) comment
Only one candidate is worth voting for, Menking! I will not be casting a vote for anyone else.
