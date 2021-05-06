Killeen firefighters responded to a fire at a business in south Killeen Thursday morning.
Four Killeen Fire Department engines responded at about 10 a.m. to a reported fire at Hwy. 195 Used Auto Parts in the 12000 block of Texas Highway 195.
Firefighters had the fire under control quickly, and it was unclear how much damage there was as of 10:15 a.m.
The owner of the business said the fire started on the outside of building, but he was not sure how.
“It was contained mainly in the back," Hwy. 195 Used Auto Parts owner Stanley Secrest said Thursday. "It wasn’t structural. It started about 15 minutes ago."
This story will be updated.
