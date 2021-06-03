A Killeen apartment building caught fire late Wednesday night.
“While evacuating the occupants, the fire vented through the roof of the three-story structure. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and limit its spread to adjacent buildings,” Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism said in a Thursday morning news release. No injuries were reported.
The fire at The Arbors of Killeen apartment complex, 2801 O.W. Curry Drive, was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.
The Killeen Fire Department responded with five engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances, two fire command vehicles and two EMS command vehicles.
“The first arriving fire crew found smoke coming from the upper floor of an apartment building,” according to the release. “All of the apartment occupants were able to evacuate to safety. There were no reports of any injuries to civilian or emergency personnel.”
The fire caused extensive fire and smoke damage to the three-story apartment building, according to the fire marshal. The occupants of six apartment units were displaced due to the damage. The apartment complex management and the American Red Cross were assisting those displaced due to the fire.
The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
