A brush fire near Florence burned about 90 acres and threatened homes Monday evening, according to emergency officials.
“A 90-acre fire on (County Road) 220 in Florence is contained tonight after threatening several homes & businesses,” Williamson County Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page Monday night at about 8:50 p.m. “Multiple fire departments including Florence, Coupland, Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Round Rock, Hutto, ESD 5, Pflugerville, Burnet, Star Flight and Texas Forest Service, as well as Williamson County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police responded. No injuries reported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.