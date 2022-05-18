Killeen firefighters aided in a fire suppression operation Wednesday after calls were received about a structure for in the 300 block of Whispering Hills Drive South of the unincorporated area of Ding Dong.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said the call came in at 5:09 p.m. for mutual aid with the Southwest Bell Volunteer Fire Department.
As of around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Kubinski said it was unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities as a result of the house fire.
“We’re currently investigating that,” he said. “There were reports of somebody in the building. Our crews tried to locate that person but were unsuccessful before the conditions were untenable and not safe for us to be in the building any longer.”
Kubinski said Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt is in charge of the investigation.
Throughout the course of the blaze, a portion of the acreage also caught fire, causing responding units to break into two teams — one to battle the structure fire and one to battle the grass fire.
As of around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Kubinski said there was still an active fire in the main structure, and he anticipated the fire suppression being an all-night operation.
