An early-morning fire heavily damaged a home in northeast Killeen on Tuesday.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire at 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ridglea Court.
“Three fire engines, a ladder and a rescue a team responded to the fire,” said KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich. “The fire was in the garage of the residence and it spread into the attic and burned the roof off of the house.
“There was one resident in the house at the time and there were no reported injuries.”
Gingerich said there was home’s structure was heavily damaged and the residence is uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.