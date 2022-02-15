Multiple engines from the Killeen Fire Department responded to calls of “fire in the wall” of a Killeen house while an occupant was doing plumbing work just before noon Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived to the location of the call, the 600 block of Skyline Avenue, they were told the fire was already out, according to Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
“No injuries and house is still habitable,” Perez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.