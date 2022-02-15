Killeen Fire Department

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a call of a "fire in the wall" of a home in Killeen Tuesday morning. By the time the Fire Department got there, the fire had been extinguished, city officials said.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Multiple engines from the Killeen Fire Department responded to calls of “fire in the wall” of a Killeen house while an occupant was doing plumbing work just before noon Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived to the location of the call, the 600 block of Skyline Avenue, they were told the fire was already out, according to Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

“No injuries and house is still habitable,” Perez said.

