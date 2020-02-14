After being closed for a day-and-a-half, Hobby Lobby in Killeen reopened Friday morning. The cause of the closure was a power outage, and the fire department has revealed the answer why.
The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched to the craft store at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday for a call of issues with the fuse box, according to Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen fire marshal’s office.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and discovered that there was no excess heat coming from the fuse box. Building officials instructed management to disconnect power to the building, however, Eveans said.
The building officials would not allow the power to come back on until after an electrician had fixed the issues with the fuse box. As a result, the store was closed the remainder of Wednesday and all of Thursday.
Although she could not make an official comment, a manager for the Killeen store said the problem was resolved late Thursday night.
Multiple calls to the store’s corporate office media department have been unreturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.