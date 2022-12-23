No injuries were reported after a fire started on the second floor of an apartment building at Trimmier Road in Killeen on Friday.
“At 12:02 p.m., dispatch received a call from a passer-by that smoke was coming from the second floor,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “At 12:07, the first unit arrived to find the fire coming from the second-floor exterior balcony had breached the attic.”
Eight apartments at Stone Creek Apartment Homes “were affected,” said Kubinski, who was at the scene on Friday. The fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building, where two adults and a child live.
“A total of eight units are uninhabitable,” Kubinski said. “It is a 12-unit apartment building. The eight uninhabitable units were all occupied.”
He said that all of the damaged units were occupied and that residents “are going to be able to be re-housed in vacant apartment units within the complex.”
Kubinski said the fire started accidentally.
“Cause is accidental from improperly discarded smoking materials on the second-floor balcony.”
Four engines, two tower trucks, one rescue unit, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and two EMS captains responded to the scene. In all, 29 firefighters and paramedics were at the fire.
