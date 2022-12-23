No injuries were reported after a fire started on the second floor of an apartment building at Trimmier Road in Killeen on Friday.

“At 12:02 p.m., dispatch received a call from a passer-by that smoke was coming from the second floor,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “At 12:07, the first unit arrived to find the fire coming from the second-floor exterior balcony had breached the attic.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

