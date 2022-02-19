The Killeen Fire Department responded to a mobile home park in north Killeen after callers reported a mobile home on fire.
Radio communication on the scanner indicated that the mobile home on Santa Fe Avenue in Killeen was fully engulfed.
When the Herald arrived on scene, flames were still seen on the roof and underneath the mobile home. Firefighters also were seen knocking down one of the walls of the mobile home.
It is unclear if anybody was displaced or occupied the mobile home at the time.
City officials said they are awaiting more details from the fire department.
