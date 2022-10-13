A fire in south Killeen was spewing thick clouds of black smoke Thursday afternoon that could be seen throughout the city.
The fire was believed to be coming from near 195 Pick & Pull at 12077 S. Fort Hood St. Staging for the Killeen Fire Department could be seen in the parking lot of 195 Pick & Pull, but it was unclear whether the fire was burning on the business’s property due to police cars that cordoned off the area. At 5:30 p.m., several firefighters could be seen monitoring the levels of a water line attached to a fire hydrant on Brandy Loop.
