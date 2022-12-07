Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire that appears to have originated in or behind one of the seven portable toilets behind an historic Killeen building just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to city officials.

Fire crews received multiple calls about the plastic porta-potties on fire at 6:43 p.m. and they arrived on scene at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive by 6:46 p.m. The fire spread to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce downtown building — an old train depot built in 1913 — and significant damage was seen on the outside of the structure.

janak@kdhnews.com

