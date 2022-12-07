Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire that appears to have originated in or behind one of the seven portable toilets behind an historic Killeen building just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to city officials.
Fire crews received multiple calls about the plastic porta-potties on fire at 6:43 p.m. and they arrived on scene at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive by 6:46 p.m. The fire spread to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce downtown building — an old train depot built in 1913 — and significant damage was seen on the outside of the structure.
Firefighters had the flames under control by 6:58 p.m., according to a city news release.
“Due to the calls from citizens and the quick response from our firefighters, damage was contained,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “While the damage is significant, it could have been just worse.”
According to the release, the response team included 23 personnel, three engines, one heavy rescue truck with tower ladders, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors.
“This is a terribly unfortunate issue, but the good thing is that there was no one in the building,” said Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to working with the City of Killeen on the safest way to move forward.”
There were no injuries, officials said. The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
Connell and others were able to get inside the damaged building for a brief period Wednesday morning to retrieve some personal items, Connell told the Herald on Wednesday.
“The building has been secured and we will continue with business remotely,” Connell said. He attributed the ability of Chamber employees to work from home to preparations made during COVID restrictions.
“We are working out the details of daily operations, including phone service,” Connell said. “We will know more after officials have completed their investigation.”
The city of the Killeen owns the building, which also acted as the offices for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, the insured value of the building is $549,649. She said a claim was submitted and a claims adjustor will be assigned to assess the damages and repair costs.
“Building Services will obtain bids from outside vendors to perform the repairs. The historical significance of the building will be factored in the repairs process. Once the estimate is received, we will have more details. This could take several days/weeks due to the historical significance of the building,” Ford said.
Historic landmark
The depot itself is an historic landmark in Killeen, restored under the Central Business District Reinvestment Zone No. 1 in 1982.
“When the Santa Fe Railroad official closed the Killeen depot in 1982 and announced that it would be torn down, citizen groups, mainly the Vive Les Arts Societe, went to work to save the structure as a historical landmark. Santa Fe was finally convinced, and later that year, the railroad company turned the depot building over to the City of Killeen with the provision that it be moved from the railroad right of way,” according to the book “Historic Killeen,” written by Gerald D. Skidmore Sr., a former Herald editor.
“With an Economic Development Administration and Housing and Urban Development block grant of $550,000, a $110,000 grant from the Killeen Reinvestment Zone (50,000 more was later added) and $65,000 from the City of Killeen general fund, the Santa Fe Depot was moved 350 feet west and 130 feet north, restored and remodeled and became the home of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce under a lease agreement with the city,” according to the book.
The restored building was dedicated on Sept. 6, 1986. In 1990, the building received a Texas Historical Commission marker.
