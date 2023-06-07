Killeen firefighters responded quickly to a fire at a vacant commercial building in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue early Wednesday morning.
In order to have adequate room and safety to firefighters and the public, officials temporarily closed one block of Rancier between Stewart and Alexander streets.
According to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski, firefighters responded to a call from a passerby who smelled smoke about 5:30 a.m.
“Firefighters were on the scene of the vacant commercial building within five minutes and the fire was effectively out within 10 minutes of arrival,” Kubinski said.
The building, 1402 E. Rancier Ave,, is valued at approximately $250,000 by the Bell County Appraisal District.
There were several “no trespassing” signs posted on the building. Damage Wednesday morning could be seen on the roof where firefighters fought to control the blaze. Charred bricks above several smoke stained windows were all that could be seen from the outside.
According to Kubinski, firefighters found an unlocked door and an open window where security bars had been pushed aside.
A fire marshal was on the scene shortly after the fire and is still investigating a possible cause, Kubinski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.