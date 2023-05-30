1. Yes. Other area cities don’t restrict the discussion topic. Killeen should relax the rules.

2. Yes. Restricting comments goes against free speech and discourages public discourse.

3. No. Opening up meetings to any topic would be a free-for-all and a waste of time.

4. No. Residents can sign up for the Citizen Petition option and speak on any topic they want.

5. Unsure. Limiting topics makes meetings more efficient, but it may be too restrictive.

