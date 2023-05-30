A vacant home in Killeen erupted in flames Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, firefighters and police showed up within minutes as flames shot through the roof around 8 a.m. A large plume of thick gray smoke could be seen from Interstate 14 as firefighters battled the north Killeen blaze from inside and out.

