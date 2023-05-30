A vacant home in Killeen erupted in flames Tuesday morning.
According to witnesses, firefighters and police showed up within minutes as flames shot through the roof around 8 a.m. A large plume of thick gray smoke could be seen from Interstate 14 as firefighters battled the north Killeen blaze from inside and out.
According to Killeen Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Joel Secrist, when units arrived at 901 Santa Rosa Drive they found heavy smoke coming from multiple sides of the roof.
“Once inside, personnel searched for occupants (none found) and were able to get the fire under control in roughly five minutes,” Secrist said. Nine units responded to the call, he said. No injuries were reported.
Before the fire, the house had been boarded up with large sheets of plywood with the words “Keep Out” written in red.
One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified, said he was approached by a stranger several weeks ago who asked him if he could “squat” next door. To which the witness told him, emphatically, “No.”
Other neighbors said they have seen pedestrians from time to time in the neighborhood who appeared to notice the boarded-up house.
In fact, it was a couple of strangers who alerted neighbors to the smoke on Tuesday. Michael Graham and Darren Schustz of Killeen were on their way to work at MJG Fence and Deck and had turned down Santa Rosa Drive. When they spotted smoke, the pair parked and ran to homes on either side of the empty house.
“We had to really bang on doors to get someone to answer,” Graham said. “We just saw the smoke and knew we had to do something.”
Fire crews showed up quickly, Schustz said. “We heard sirens after we knocked on doors.”
It appeared from outside that there was severe damage to the structure, including smoke damage as firefighters came out covered in grey soot. At one time, flames could be seen coming from windows on either side of the structure.
Several homes in the 800-900 block of Santa Rosa Drive appeared to be vacant Tuesday morning.
According to Secrist, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.