Killeen Fire Department crews were dispatched to a location off Bunny Trail on Monday morning, in response to reports of smoke coming from an area behind Roy J. Smith Middle School about 10 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicated that a structure was located off a dirt road just north of the school campus and might lead crews to the location of the smoke just east of the football field.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

