Killeen Fire Department crews were dispatched to a location off Bunny Trail on Monday morning, in response to reports of smoke coming from an area behind Roy J. Smith Middle School about 10 a.m.
Scanner traffic indicated that a structure was located off a dirt road just north of the school campus and might lead crews to the location of the smoke just east of the football field.
At that time, flames could be seen through the thick underbrush and scrub trees along the dirt road followed by plumes of white and black smoke in the air.
City vehicles equipped with lights waited on Bunny Trail as several smaller fire units navigated the dirt road.
In response to questions about the fire, Fire Chief James Kubinski later emailed the Herald and said the fire was a controlled burn in an unincorporated county area.
“Workers with heavy equipment were on site and monitoring,” the email said.
“While the street is within city limits, the property is in an unincorporated area that has not been annexed into the city. The location of the fire was within the unincorporated area. The Killeen Fire Department still provides primary service and response to areas, such as this, where the unincorporated area is completely surrounded by city limits,” Kubinski said.
According to Kubinski, Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the county’s burn ban on Friday at the request of County Commissioner Bill Schumann.
“However, the burn ban was reinstated again this morning (Monday) during the Bell County Commissioners Court meeting and will go back into effect at sunset tonight,” Kubinski said.
