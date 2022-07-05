Illegal Fourth of July fireworks caused the three-acre Stillhouse Hollow Lake fire Monday night, officials confirmed.
At 10:06 p.m. Monday, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a “grass fire” south of the Long Bridge on Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
Drivers traveling along the Long Bridge posted pictures to social media of flames seemingly rising up from the lake.
Tuesday morning firefighters were seen assessing the lakeside scene which transformed overnight from a grassy area popular with fishermen to a charred, black patch of land.
In a phone call Tuesday morning, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt confirmed the cause of the fire Monday evening was fireworks.
“Fireworks are very, very dangerous,” Mahlstedt said. “I don’t think people necessarily think about that stuff during Fourth of July or New Years.”
The county’s fire marshal said a fireworks citation was not issued because, “By the time I got there, there was nobody there,” he said.
Mahlstedt said fires like the one seen Monday night highlight the problems associated with private firework use.
“We encourage folks to seek out a professional show, hosted by cities or large organizations,” he said.
More than a dozen firefighters from Salado, Harker Heights, Killeen, Central Bell Fire Department, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers fought the blaze until around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Harker Heights Fire Department said it sent a crew to the scene at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to put out any remaining “hot spots.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Bell County is experiencing exceptional to moderate drought conditions raising the chance of frequent wildfires.
