Hilton Garden Inn Fire

The Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, is seen fully engulfed in flames Friday evening as fire crews work to contain the blaze.

The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is reporting that the investigation is still ongoing into the cause and origin of the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen that occurred last week.

The hotel, 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, went up in flames late Friday night and significant damage was done to the roof and fourth floor of the building.

The cause and origin of the fire are still unknown, said Capt. Mike Eveans with the fire marshal’s office.

No further information was provided.

