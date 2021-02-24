The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is reporting that the investigation is still ongoing into the cause and origin of the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen that occurred last week.
The hotel, 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, went up in flames late Friday night and significant damage was done to the roof and fourth floor of the building.
The cause and origin of the fire are still unknown, said Capt. Mike Eveans with the fire marshal’s office.
No further information was provided.
