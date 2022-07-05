City officials said late Monday night Killeen firefighters are helping to battle a fire near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Killeen city officials said the following on the city's Facebook page around 11 p.m.:
"The Killeen Fire Department currently has units at a fire on the Stillhouse bridge, following reports of fireworks being set off there. Residents are asked to stay clear of this area.
"Right now, KFD has all 10 suppression units out of their stations patrolling their respective districts and stopping any fireworks usage that they witness, handling fireworks warnings. Our fire chief and two other Chief officers are in town doing the same, as well as four fire investigators issuing citations. Multiple citations have been issued already.
"No home structures have caught on fire in Killeen, but we have had well over a dozen grass fires and one fence caught on fire due to the fireworks.
"As a reminder, fireworks are illegal in the city of Killlen, with a penalty of a $2,000 fine. Please leave the safe fireworks to the professionals only."
