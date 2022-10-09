Fire

Azael Corpus sits in a neighbor's driveway watching flames engulf his home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur on Sunday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen Firefighters rushed to put out a house fire late Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner, Azael Corpus, and four others got out in the nick of time when a fire erupted inside the home at in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur and quickly spread throughout the house.

