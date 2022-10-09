Killeen Firefighters rushed to put out a house fire late Sunday afternoon.
The homeowner, Azael Corpus, and four others got out in the nick of time when a fire erupted inside the home at in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur and quickly spread throughout the house.
Thick black smoke billowed from the home in a quiet cul-de-sac as the residents and their neighbors watched firefighters battle the flames and smoke. Witnesses at the scene said the flames were so large enough that they rose around 20 feet above the burning structure as emergency personnel coordinated teams who worked hoses and stood ready to assist.
“It happened so quick,” Corpus said as he sat on the driveway next door to his home and watched. There were several cats inside at the time and Corpus doesn’t know if they made it to safety.
“I was going to sell the house and move,” Corpus said with a sad smile.
Emergency management services with the City of Killeen were on scene to coordinate Red Cross and other assistance to the family.
The Herald sent questions to the Killeen Fire Department for more details. No other information is available at this time.
