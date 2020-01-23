A fire was reported Wednesday evening at Firefly Aerospace in Briggs, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.
Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, Oakalla VFD requested assistance from the sheriff's office to shutdown traffic on nearby roadways, activate reverse 911, and start evacuations within a 1 mile radius of the Firefly facility.
This resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 183 in the Briggs area as well as nearby county roads.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.