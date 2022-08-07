KISD

Depicted in this illustration, Killeen ISD monitors every facet of the web, to include social media, for references to the district through Norway-based social media monitoring company Meltwater.

 Renee Blue | Herald illustration

Editor's Note

After a lengthy open-records request struggle with the Killeen school district, dozens of KISD investigative reports have been released to the Herald. This is part of a continuing series on those reports. The Herald has decided to not name the district employees who were investigated unless they were charged with a crime or were a top KISD administrator during the time.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Killeen Independent School District employee was investigated for posting on social media about the deadly virus’ spread among campuses, records show.

The COVID-19 post was one of dozens of other social media posts used in Killeen ISD investigations of employees over the past three years.

Meltwater

A screenshot of Norway-based social media monitoring company Meltwater was seen last week. Killeen ISD pays Meltwater $10,000 to monitor social media accounts for references to the school district. To read more about the company visit https://www.meltwater.com.
2018 KISD custodian investigation

