The city of Killeen held its annual blood drive Thursday, affectionately called the “Battle of the Badges” and partnered with Carter BloodCare to provide the resources for competition.
Carter brought three busses to the event at Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center early and parked in the upper lot. Last year, donors were scheduled from one vehicle which became crowded and caused donors to have to wait to give next to a ladder truck from the fire department, officials said. This year, organizers brought three blood-donation buses in anticipation of a big crowd. In addition, Carter set up a donation center inside the Community Center.
The city’s police and fire departments compete for bragging rights in the blood drive, and each person donating blood, including the members of the public, can declare what “team” they are donating for.
In a show of support for the event, both departments set up tents at the event and promoted giveaways for donors who took time out of their schedules to give blood. There was a DJ and several officers from both departments on hand to welcome donors and promote “votes” for their teams.
Inside a donation bus, donors were ushered into stations as they teased about the vote for their choice of teams.
“We are camping nearby,” Donna Goodman of Moody said from her seat inside the donation bus. “I got an e-mail from Carter and decided since I was in the area I would come on up and donate.”
When asked about her vote, she enthusiastically said, “fire department, of course.”
Across the aisle sat Detective Rust from the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, who took time away from her busy schedule to donate.
“Because of my own medical needs, I am very aware that blood donations are vital to some who need it regularly,” Rust said. “I think we should all pay it forward.”
Inside the community center, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble who showed off his blue bandage.
“We hope to have a great turnout today,” Kimble said. “Thanks, in advance, to everyone who decided to make a difference with this life-saving donation.”
There’s no real loser in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the team with the least votes customarily totes soap and water buckets as they take turns washing the winning department’s vehicles. The date and place will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.