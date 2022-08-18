The city of Killeen held its annual blood drive Thursday, affectionately called the “Battle of the Badges” and partnered with Carter BloodCare to provide the resources for competition.

Carter brought three busses to the event at Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center early and parked in the upper lot. Last year, donors were scheduled from one vehicle which became crowded and caused donors to have to wait to give next to a ladder truck from the fire department, officials said. This year, organizers brought three blood-donation buses in anticipation of a big crowd. In addition, Carter set up a donation center inside the Community Center.

