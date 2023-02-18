Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:26 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:31 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:23 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:02 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Cardinal Avenue and Parmer Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Eighth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Dickens Drive.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:52 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Lydia Drive and South Second Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:55 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Charolais Drive.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 9:29 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
Assault was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 12:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East J Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disturbance was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest was made at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
Disturbance was reported at 8:58 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest was made at 9:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Saturday.
