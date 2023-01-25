Area police reports released Tuesday indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:11 a.m. Monday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Thoroughbred Drive.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:34 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at noon Monday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Sylvia Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Attas Avenue and North 20th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the area of Marlboro Drive and Stetson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Schwertner Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, welfare check was reported at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for warrant for a minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, agency assist for indictment/warrant for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
Disorderly conduct/fighting/assault by threat was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Theft with previous convictions was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
An arrest for warrants for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Leonhard Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Leonhard Street.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of School Street.
An arrest for warrant for burglary of a building with intent to commit an assault, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of South 23rd Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A theft was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Evading arrest/detention/duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Fraudulent use/possession of debit card information was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
An arrest for illegal license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, fleeing police, possession of marijuana, agency assist for theft of property, criminal trespassing was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm was reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of marijuana was reported at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:16 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
A theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest/detention, a minor in possession of tobacco, an accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of North Seventh Street and West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Big Divide.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Doss Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention, forced entry, attempted suicide was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for failure to identify was reported at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday in the area of Appalachian Trail and Wind Ridge Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An unattended death was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 3:12 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Miranda Avenue.
Continuous violence against family members was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault, family violence, theft, duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape, unlawful restraint was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Drive.
An arrest for warrant for continuous violence against the family was reported at 4:28 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Kathey Road.
An agency assist was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Kathey Road.
Harassment was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Techny Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Blue Heron Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding was reported at 11:26 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 6:43 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:04 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Arnold Street.
An assault was reported at 10:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
An arrest for public intoxication and resisting arrest was reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Lost property was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault by threat was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
