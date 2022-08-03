Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Brewster Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Gowen Drive and Madison Drive.
Robbery of a business was reported at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Taree Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Parmer Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault by threat was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Doraine Court.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East D Avenue and North 10th Street.
Deadly conduct, illegally discharging a weapon was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Doffy Drive and Ennis Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark AVenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for warrant for expired motor vehicle inspection was reported at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, fabricating evidence with intent to endanger a child with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Ashley Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for warrant for injury to a child or elderly/disabled person was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Graffiti was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block to Williams Street.
An accident was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An arrest for theft warrant was reported at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Found property was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for theft warrant was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
An arrest for theft warrant was reported at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for multiple warrants for theft, public affray, possession of drug paraphernalia, property zoning violations was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Seventh Street.
Theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Drive.
A computer security breach was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana was reported at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Agency arrest assist was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, criminal trespassing was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Millers Crossing.
An arrest for public intoxication at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Theft was reported at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for assault on a peace officer was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for municipal warrant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapon was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
