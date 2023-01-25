Area police reports from Tuesday indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of James Loop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
A theft was reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Winkler Avenue.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Burglary of Habitation was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stringer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
A theft was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Charolais Drive.
A forgery was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Estelle Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Green Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chaucer Drive and North 38th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
An affidavit surety to surrender principal was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A general information report was taken at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Found property was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for forging information on prescription for dangerous drug/counterfeiting/forgery was reported at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
A theft was reported at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for warrant for assault on a pregnant person was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of a firearm was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Elbert Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cedar Knob.
An arrest for theft was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for violation of promise to appear was reported at 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
An arrest for assault/family violence with previous convictions was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
