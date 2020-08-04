COPPERAS COVE — Family, friends and fellow firefighters from across Central Texas gathered Tuesday morning to say farewell and honor the life of Copperas Cove firefighter Jose Negrete, who died last week of lymphoma, a type of cancer.
Emergency personnel from jurisdictions including Killeen, Liberty Hill, Marble Falls, Kempner, Waco, Travis County and Copperas Cove crowded Holy Family Catholic Church for the service before leading a procession along Interstate 14 to Temple, where Negrete’s body was to be cremated.
Negrete, 30, served with the Copperas Cove Fire Department since May 2, 2016, and his death is termed a “line of duty illness,” as firefighters are considered at risk for different types of cancer due to the smoke and hazardous chemicals they are exposed to while on duty.
The Rev. Patrick Ebner, who led Tuesday’s service, described Negrete as a “hometown son” of Copperas Cove who loved playing video games. He was married for seven years to wife, Maggie.
“I encourage you to remember the good things about our brother Joe,” Ebner said. “We also must remember the tragic reality — that he died at the age of 30 from lymphoma, a line of duty illnesses arising from the dangers of protecting the common good of our city, Copperas Cove.
“I imagine many people here — at times, myself included — want to cry out to God the question of why, and that is OK. (Because) our Lord Jesus Christ, as he hung upon the cross and died for our salvation, did the same thing. He cried out these words: ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’
“Be men and women of prayer. Trust our Lord Jesus, and his love for Joe. I know there are still going to be tears, but my encouragement is this — trust in God. If we follow him in faith, he will lead us to life everlasting. Amen.”
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr, who presented the folded American flag covering Negrete’s casket to his widow, said Negrete was an outstanding firefighter and person.
“He is really going to be missed. Jose was a remarkable young man. He was quiet as a mouse … and I never had to write him up for anything,” Neujahr said, smiling. “He was a tremendous paramedic, and a humble firefighter. He was a really solid guy. Everybody loved him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.