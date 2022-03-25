More than 900 acres had burned as of Friday after brush fires sprang up at Fort Hood small-arm ranges in the southern training areas, officials said.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services temporarily closed South Range Road from 53rd Street to Murphy Road due to large amounts of smoke Friday morning but reopened the road around 2:50 p.m.
The billowing smoke could be seen throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Fort Hood officials reported that the Cold Springs Fire burned about 100 acres of land and was 90% contained Friday. The Leader Reaction Course fire burned about 800 acres and is about 60% contained.
According to a Fort Hood news release, officials are conducting “back burn operations” at Leadership Reaction Course Fire to achieve 100% containment and reduce fuel loads around the infrastructure in the area.
Military police patrols are on standby to close South Range Road if conditions worsen. Officials reported that there is no immediate threat to buildings or personnel on the installation as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Officials asked “drivers to be aware of the possible road closure and take extra time and caution when driving through the smoky areas,” according to the news release.
South range Road is open at this time, however, back burn operations in the vicinity of South Range Road may produce heavier amounts of smoke that may obscure visibility based on wind conditions. Military police patrols are on standby to close South Range Road if conditions warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.