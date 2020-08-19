Range fires on Fort Hood are still being fought by fire personnel on the base.
Fort Hood officials said Wednesday afternoon the fires are around 60% contained and have consumed around 70 acres.
However, there is no current threat to people or property, according to Fort Hood officials.
The firefighting efforts have included both aircraft and ground vehicle methods.
“Since Aug. 18, firefighting capabilities included four UH-60 helicopters with Bambi Buckets conducting aerial fire suppression along with five attack vehicles, three water tankers and one brush truck,” officials said.
The fires have caused training to stop on Fort Hood as well.
“Fort Hood’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security’s Range Control Operations have temporarily halted operations on all Fort Hood ranges due to aerial firefighting suppression efforts,” officials said.
